Michael Edwards is one of 10 former professional rugby league players who are suing the game's governing body in England, the Rugby Football League (RFL), over its alleged failure to protect them from brain injuries caused by concussion.

Watch him speak emotionally as he tells BBC Breakfast about how he was treated "like a piece of meat".

In a statement the RFL said: "The Rugby Football League has recently been contacted by solicitors representing a number of former players. The RFL takes player safety and welfare extremely seriously and has been saddened to hear about some of the former players' difficulties.

"Rugby league is a contact sport and, while there is an element of risk to playing any sport, player welfare is always of paramount importance.

"As a result of scientific knowledge, the sport of rugby league continues to improve and develop its approach to concussion, head injury assessment, education, management and prevention across the whole game. We will continue to use medical evidence and research to reinforce and enhance our approach."