Undercover filming of greenhouse gases being smuggled

A BBC investigation has uncovered a black market in highly polluting greenhouse gases, which are being smuggled into the UK from Eastern Europe.

The gases - called hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) - are being illegally advertised on and sold via social media.

The BBC's investigation began at the Romania-Ukraine border, where HFCs made in China are smuggled through in the boots of cars or in lorries.

The BBC's Angus Crawford met a trader on the border who says he can get at least 100 canisters of highly polluting HFCs