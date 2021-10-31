The UK is hosting an international summit that is seen as crucial for bringing climate change under control.

Speaking ahead of the summit, COP26 President Alok Sharma outlined the challenge of reaching 1.5C maximum global warming to the BBC's Andrew Marr.

More on the climate summit

The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.