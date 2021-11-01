The UK prime minister opened COP26 by comparing the attempts by world leaders to solve climate change to James Bond being strapped to a "doomsday device" at the end of the titular movies.

Boris Johnson said the tragedy was that "this is not a movie" and climate change, or the "doomsday device" is real.

World leaders are at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, hosted by the UK, amid mounting concerns that countries are not doing enough to limit the emissions of greenhouse gases, which have caused average global temperatures to rise.

The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.