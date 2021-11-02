A UK minister has described accessibility issues at the COP26 climate conference as "deeply regrettable".

It comes after Israeli minister Karine Elharrar was not able to attend the summit on Monday because she could not get in in her wheelchair.

She tweeted that it was "sad" the UN "does not provide accessibility to its events".

The UK's Environment Secretary, George Eustice, said the government had apologised to Ms Elharrar - who has muscular dystrophy.

But he also appeared to blame the Israeli delegation, telling BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "What would normally happen in this situation is that Israel would have communicated that they had that particular need for their minister."

