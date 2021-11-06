The first UK television advert for a brand targeted at women and girls with natural Afro hair airs this weekend.

It's been made by Afrocenchix, one of the biggest black-owned hair businesses in the UK.

The company was founded in 2008 by two women who struggled to find effective products for Afro hair.

Its Christmas advert is being shown on Channel 4 over the next four weeks.

Reporter: Adina Campbell

Producer: Anthea Lee

Filmed and edited by: Joe McNally and James Anderson