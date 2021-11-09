Recruitment firm managers tell staff how to continue to work during furlough
Secret recordings obtained by File on 4 appear to show managers at Brewster Partners telling staff how to avoid detection while they continued to work.
Thousands of companies are thought to have misused the government's furlough scheme - introduced to support businesses during the pandemic.
Brewster Partners denies wrongdoing.
The company, based in Yorkshire, said it will refer itself to HMRC for investigation following the BBC's programme.