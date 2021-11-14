PM: COP26 progress 'tinged with disappointment'

The Glasgow climate deal is a "game-changing agreement" which sounds "the death knell for coal power", Boris Johnson has said.

Speaking at Downing Street, Boris Johnson thanked the President for COP26, Alok Sharma and his team but admitted to disappointment at the lack of commitment from some nations.

Although countries only agreed to "phase down" rather than "phase out" coal, the prime minister said this was a fantastic achievement.

"We can lobby, we can cajole, we can encourage but we cannot force sovereign nations to do what they do not wish to do", he said.