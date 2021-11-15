Earl Spencer: 'Martin Bashir hasn't apologised to me'

Earl Spencer has told the BBC he is still waiting for a personal apology from Martin Bashir for his conduct in securing a BBC interview with his late sister, Princess Diana, in 1995.

An independent inquiry by Lord Dyson, a former senior judge, found that Martin Bashir deceived both the princess and Earl Spencer, and then lied about his actions to BBC managers.

The BBC and Bashir have both publicly apologised, and the BBC has written to Princes William and Harry.

Speaking exclusively to BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent, Earl Spencer said Lord Dyson did "a very good job" but there were still "very big questions out there".