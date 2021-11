The European Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič has accused the UK's Brexit minister, Lord Frost, of "political posturing".

Writing in The Mail on Sunday, Lord Frost said "urgency" was needed from the EU to resolve the issues in the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The protocol is the deal between the EU and UK agreed as a way to avoid a hardening of the Irish land border.

Mr Šefčovič was speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr.