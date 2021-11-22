Doctor who died of Covid 'never knew of Dad's passing'

The brother of a doctor who died after contracting Covid-19 has spoken to the BBC's Today programme about the loss.

Paying tribute to his brother, Amir Halim said: "Even when Irfan was in ICU his primary focus was always Dad."

Dr Irfan Halim, 45, from Swindon's Great Western Hospital, was taken ill on 10 September after collapsing on a coronavirus ward where he was working.

The father-of-four died nine weeks later at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London.

His father Dr Kamal Halim also died with Covid in September.