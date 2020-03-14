'Wait a second, am I in a cult?'

There are believed to be as many as 2,000 suspected cults currently operating in the UK and many of them recruit students.

Jess, a former physiotherapy student, was recruited into the Shincheonji Church of Jesus on the campus of the University of Salford.

Jess says she “didn’t recognise herself” when she was with them.

A spokesperson for Shincheonji says they are not a cult and deny controlling or manipulating members.

The University of Salford says its campus is open to the public which can cause challenges with external organisations.

