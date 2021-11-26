A red wind warning is in place for parts of Scotland and the north-east of England as Storm Arwen sweeps into the country.

The Met Office maximum alert - which is issued only rarely - runs from 15:00 to 02:00 GMT on Saturday.

Gusts of wind could be as high as 100mph along the east coast from Newcastle to beyond Aberdeen.

The red alert warns of the potential for damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

Darren Bett has the latest weather forecast.