Raheem Sterling surprises pupils at his former school

Footballer Raheem Sterling surprised students at his old school, Ark Elvin Academy in Wembley, to mark the launch of his new foundation, focused on providing educational opportunities and supporting social mobility for young people in London, Manchester and Jamaica.

He spoke to Today presenter Amol Rajan about his experiences growing up and his motivations for creating the foundation.

Filmed and edited by Larissa Kennelly.

You can hear Raheem Sterling's guest edit of Radio 4's Today programme live on 29 December or on BBC Sounds.