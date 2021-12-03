Burhan Vesal had been an interpreter for the British forces in Afghanistan. When the country fell to the Taliban, he risked his life and the lives of his wife Narcis, a gynaecologist, and son Sepehr to leave Afghanistan and come to the UK.

The BBC has reported on their journey throughout. Helga Mcfarlane, a woman living in Aberdeen, saw the story and decided to offer them help.

Watch the moment when Burhan and his family are relocated to their new home.

