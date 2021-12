Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that "we will leave no stone unturned" to find out what opportunities were missed to save Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

Solihull's Local Child Safeguarding Partnership is carrying out an inquiry into the death of the six-year-old.

Emma Tustin was convicted of Arthur's murder and jailed for 29 years, while his father, Thomas Hughes, was found guilty of his manslaughter and jailed for 21 years.