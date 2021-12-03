Boris Johnson says no Covid rules were broken after reports Christmas parties were held in Downing Street at the height of last year's lockdown.

London was placed under Tier 3 lockdown restrictions on 14 December last year, after which time people were not allowed to mix indoors with anyone outside their household or support bubble.

Johnson also encouraged people to get their booster Covid-19 vaccinations, and said that Christmas parties and nativity plays are not cancelled.