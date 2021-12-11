UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has warned Russia it will face "severe economic consequences" if it invades Ukraine.

She said G7 foreign ministers meeting in Liverpool this weekend would put on a show of unity and make clear such a move would be a "strategic mistake".

Ms Truss said the UK and its allies had to "deter Russia from taking that course of action".

Tensions are growing as Moscow amasses troops on Ukraine's border - but the Kremlin has denied it plans to invade.