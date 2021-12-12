Boris Johnson sets new booster target ahead of 'Omicron wave'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that a 'tidal wave of Omicron' cases is approaching and has urged all adults over the age of 18 to get their booster jabs before the New Year.

Early data shows that getting a third booster dose prevents around 75% of people getting any Covid symptoms from Omicron.

