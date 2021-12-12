Labour: Anger at PM is justified but Britain needs booster

The Shadow Secretary for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, has reacted to Government plans to offer a booster jab for Covid-19 to all adults by the end of January.

He believes the NHS will need to administer "a million vaccines a day" in order to make it happen.

Streeting also said he understands that "people feel inclined to stick two fingers up at Boris Johnson" but that "Labour will get behind the campaign to get Britain Boosted".