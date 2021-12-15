David Fuller: How police caught a killer

Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce were both murdered in 1987 by David Fuller, in Tunbridge Wells, Kent. For over 30 years their killer remained at large, until advancements in technology led to the adoption of familial DNA techniques.

BBC Home Affairs correspondent Tom Symonds spoke to Noel McHugh, a chief investigating officer at the National Crime Agency who advised the David Fuller investigation.

Mr Fuller is being sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on 15 December.

Watch how the police tracked him down.

Produced by Alex Dackevych