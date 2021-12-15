A couple staying in a quarantine hotel in east London for the past nine days, say the government are playing with their lives over quarantine rules.

Emily Mennie and Owen Hancock were caught up in overnight rule changes to travel from South Africa.

The UK Health Security Agency says it expects people to be released from quarantine hotels shortly, once "logistics like travel" are sorted.

They told BBC News they believe the government should be paying for their "imprisonment", instead of having to front the cost themselves.