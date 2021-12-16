How Blue Peter led me to adopt my son

The government says there’s an urgent and growing need to find and recruit families to adopt the rising number of children who remain in the care system.

The latest figures for England show the number of children in care who are adopted has fallen for the sixth year in a row.

The BBC's Jeremy Cooke met Chloe, who adopted her son when he was four years old.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.