Raheem Sterling surprises pupils at his former school

Footballer Raheem Sterling surprised students at his old school, Ark Elvin Academy in Wembley, to mark the launch of his new foundation, focused on providing educational opportunities and supporting social mobility for young people in Brent, Manchester and Jamaica.

He spoke to Today presenter Amol Rajan about his experiences growing up and his motivations for creating to the foundation.

Raheem Sterling will guest edit the Today programme with Amol Rajan during the Christmas break.

Filmed and edited by Larissa Kennelly.

