Travel Secretary Grant Shapps has said that only three in 10,000 lateral flow tests would show a false positive and that the government is confident that the tests are accurate.

From Tuesday 11 January, any asymptomatic person who has tested positive for coronavirus will no longer have to take a PCR test to confirm their result.

The update to these rules is aimed to improve access to PCR tests for people who have symptoms and those who work in transport, heathcare and other key workers.