Transport Secretary Grant Shapps lays out new Covid travel rules
The current Covid testing system for people travelling to England has "outlived its usefulness", Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said, as Omicron is now "widespread and worldwide".
Ahead of a rule change later this week, he said the system - introduced to slow Omicron's spread - had "done its part".
Pre-departure tests will end for fully vaccinated travellers and day two PCRs will be replaced by lateral flow tests.
The shake-up, announced on Wednesday, came after travel firms said the measures were not effective now Omicron was spreading widely.