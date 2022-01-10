The course helping ex-offenders start sports careers

A college has started a programme to help ex-offenders and former addicts start a career in sports.

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College's (SGS College) course In2Sport, has been set up to help students get qualifications that can be used to get into the fitness industry.

They are also given support to build their confidence and get them ready for the workplace.

Video Journalist: Alex Howick

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android