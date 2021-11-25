A new non-profit mobile app has been launched with the aim of helping to keep women safe on the streets.

Called the Path Community, it was designed by Harry Mead, whose development team included many volunteers with experience of abuse and violence.

Watch our video to find out how it works, and why some charities and groups, such as Women's Aid, feel apps aren't the solution - and could even be exploited.

Reporter: Claire Jones

Producer: Alex Dackevych