Overweight armadillos on a post-Christmas diet

If you're trying to lose some weight after eating too much over Christmas, then you're not alone.

Armadillo twins Patsy and Eddie have been put on a strict diet by the zookeepers at their home in Drusillas Park, Sussex.

The sisters, named after the characters from the sitcom Absolutely Fabulous, had an over-indulgent festive period and now need an improved diet and exercise regime.

