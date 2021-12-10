The co-founder of the WikiLeaks website, Julian Assange, has won the right to appeal to the British Supreme Court against his extradition to the US.

In December, the High Court overturned a lower court ruling that he should not be extradited, because mental health problems meant he would be at risk of suicide.

Julian Assange faces long-standing charges over the publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

His fiancee, Stella Morris, welcomed the High Court ruling, but said there was still a long way to go.

