How anti-social behaviour can devastate lives

Anti-social behaviour can devastate lives.

Sean Ivey's home was badly damaged by fire just days after he posted a video on social media of youths careering around on motorbikes. Amanda Dunn took her own life following a decline in her mental health during an ongoing dispute with a neighbour.

BBC Panorama reports on what can happen when anti-social behaviour escalates, and investigates how police and local councils deal with it.

If you are affected by suicide or mental distress, support is available at BBC Actionline.