BBC News reporter Ashley John-Baptiste grew up in foster care and spent most of his life believing he was an only child.

That is until his mid-20s, when he received a life-changing message: a man contacted him on social media telling him that he was his brother.

Years later, and consumed with questions about his past, Ashley traces back one of his own social workers, and uncovers revelatory news that will, once again, impact his life.

You can watch Split Up In Care: Life Without Siblings on BBC iPlayer.