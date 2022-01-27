Manfred Goldberg is one of seven survivors whose portraits have gone on public display in Buckingham Palace.

Manfred moved to Britain after World War Two and managed to graduate from university with a degree in Electronics.

He is married with four sons and several grandchildren. The paintings are a memorial to the six million Jewish people who died in the Holocaust.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.