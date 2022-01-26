“Sorry, what's that smell? Oh, it’s her knickers.” That’s what Metropolitan police officers were caught saying on CCTV before cutting off Dr Koshka Duff's clothes as part of a strip search in May 2013.

She joined Emma Barnett on Woman’s Hour for her first broadcast interview since the Metropolitan Police apologised and paid compensation for the “sexist, derogatory and unacceptable language” used during her arrest. She explained what happened and the impact it’s still having on her nine years on.

Koshka was arrested on suspicion of obstructing and assaulting police after trying to hand legal advice to a 15-year-old involved in a stop and search in Hackney. She was later cleared of these allegations in court.

A spokesman for the Met said: "In November 2021, the Met settled a claim following the arrest of a woman in Hackney in May 2013. We have sincerely apologised to the complainant for the language used while she was in custody and any distress caused.

“Following the conclusion of the civil claim, allegations of misconduct relating to these comments were referred to our Directorate of Professional Standards and are currently being investigated. This investigation remains ongoing."

Listen to the full interview on BBC Sounds here.

Read more: Police strip search dehumanising, says academic