Manfred Goldberg is one of seven survivors to have their portrait put on public display in Buckingham Palace.

Manfred moved to Britain after World War Two and managed to graduate from university with a degree in Electronics.

He is married with four sons and several grandchildren.

The paintings are a memorial to the six million Jewish people who died in the Holocaust.

