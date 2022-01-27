More than 150,000 people use British Sign Language across the UK, with around 87,000 relying on it.

But it's not recognised as an official language in England, Wales or Northern Ireland. That means it's not protected in law in the same way that Welsh and Gaelic are, so public bodies aren't required to promote and facilitate the use of BSL.

Labour MP Rosie Cooper is bringing a private member's bill in an effort to get that changed - with actress and Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis among those backing the move.

