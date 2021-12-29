Plans for a National Thank You Day have been unveiled to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Actor turned documentary maker, Ross Kemp, is lending his support to the plan, which hopes to bring 10 million people together to join thousands of street parties.

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace unveiled the full line-up of celebrations to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year, which marks her 70 years on the throne.

It will culminate in a four-day UK bank holiday weekend from 2 to 5 June.