The mother of a student murdered and raped by a serial sex offender has said she now wanted to meet her daughter's killer to ask how she died.

Libby Squire, 21, from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, was on a night out in Hull, East Yorkshire, in 2019 when she vanished.

Mother Lisa Squire said she needed to quiz Pawel Relowicz, who was jailed last year.