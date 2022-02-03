Husband of Yasmin Chkaifi questions safeguarding

Joseph Salmon, the husband of a woman who was stabbed to death by her ex-husband, has paid tribute to his wife- telling the BBC more should have been done to protect her before her death.

Yasmin Chkaifi was killed in West London last week by Leon McCaskie.

Before the attack, a warrant had already been issued for McCaskie's arrest for breaching a stalking protection order.

The Met Police said it was unable to comment because the case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.