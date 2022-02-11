As the BBC turns 100 this year in October across the corporation we are celebrating amazing people. One of those is Marlene Johnson, a head nurse at St George's Hospital. As well as caring for her staff and patients Marlene helps to run a food bank in Croydon. She said: "I genuinely feel that I want to give."

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.