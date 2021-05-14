Returning to Holloway after wrongful conviction at 19

One of the Post Office workers to be wrongly convicted in the Post Office scandal has returned to Holloway Prison as part of her healing process.

Tracy Felstead was sent to the jail at the age of 19.

She described the experience as "a memory, a trauma, that will never go away" and said those involved in the ordeal still needed answers.

Hear Tracy's story in full in File on 4: First Class Scandal at 8pm on Radio 4 on Tuesday February 15 or on BBC Sounds.

Filmed and edited by Laura Gaynor