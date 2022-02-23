'We spent our life savings to rescue farm animals'

Jake Ratcliffe spent his life savings to start a sanctuary for farm animals in Yorkshire.

Millington's Magical Barn currently cares for more than 70 animals who will live out the rest of their lives in what Mr Ratcliffe describes as "luxury".

He says they hope to "leave a legacy for the future and that many more animals will be rescued".

