Meet Jerry Dyer, the man behind the unexpected YouTube phenomenon that is Big Jet TV.

His YouTube channel livestreamed planes trying to land at London's Heathrow airport during Storm Eunice on Friday.

More than 200,000 were tuned in at one point to hear Dyer's enthusiastic commentary as pilots battled against the strong winds.

He spoke to the BBC's David Sillito on Friday, telling him that the pilots "all deserve medals".

