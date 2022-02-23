Taking a photo every day at 12:34 for 10 years

When Samuel Ryde got his first smartphone in 2012, he began a project to photograph whatever he was up to at 12.34pm every day.

Initially he planned to complete the project over one year, but afterwards decided to keep on snapping. More than 10 years later, the 40-year-old artist and hairdresser from Tower Hamlets, east London, says he has documented both the "exciting and mundane" nature of everyday London life.

Despite occasionally "life getting in the way", Mr Ryde says he rarely misses the moment and wants to continue the project for the rest of his life.

Video by Jamie Moreland

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.