Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to the bravery of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, saying: "no-one would have blamed him for fleeing."

Mr Starmer was speaking in the House of Commons following a live video address by President Zelensky.

Members of the House of Lords also watched the message by the Ukranian leader from the public gallery.

Live news and updates on Ukraine war