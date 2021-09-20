The wife and daughter of Iranian-Briton Anoosheh Ashoori have told the BBC they are ready with cake, champagne and his favourite beer as he flies home after nearly five years in an Iranian prison.

The retired civil engineer and fellow British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe were released earlier on Wednesday.

His daughter, Elika Ashoori, said they were "beyond happy" and "over the moon".

Mr Ashoori's wife, Sherry Izadi, spoke of the toll that his detention had taken on the family, and said she thought he would be looking forward to giving them a "massive hug".