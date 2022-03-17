British-Iranian nationals Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori have arrived back in the UK after being detained in Iran for several years. The pair touched down at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire just after 01:00 GMT on Thursday.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was accused of plotting to overthrow Iran's government and Mr Ashoori had been held for allegedly spying - claims denied by both of them.

Their release came after months of negotiations between the British and Iranian governments.