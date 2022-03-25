Royal tour: Duchess of Cambridge delivers speech to schoolchildren in Bahamas

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited a school in the Bahamas on the last day of their Caribbean tour.

William and Catherine were met with a warm reception, as they arrived at a primary school in the capital, Nassau, on Friday.

They joined a school assembly where the duchess delivered a speech about the challenges faced by children during the Covid-19 pandemic, before telling them, "I see all of you as the stars of this country".

