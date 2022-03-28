Anoosheh Ashoori, the British-Iranian man who was freed from prison in Tehran earlier this month, has spoken about his experience of being held on spying charges since 2017.

The 68-year-old was released alongside Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. Their release came after the UK settled an historic military debt with Iran, although both governments have said the two issues should not be linked.

Watch his interview with the BBC's diplomatic correspondent, Caroline Hawley.