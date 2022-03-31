The Wanted star Tom Parker has died at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, the British boy band has announced.

The singer told fans in October 2020 that he had an inoperable tumour.

He spoke exclusively to BBC Breakfast last year ahead of a special Stand Up to Cancer Concert.

